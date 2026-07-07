President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, at the Presidential Complex on Tuesday as the latter arrived for bilateral talks and a key NATO summit in Ankara. While delivering comments, the U.S. president vowed that they would lift CAATSA sanctions.

Speaking alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex after arriving in Ankara for the NATO leaders summit, Trump said the time had come to remove sanctions that have strained relations between the two NATO allies.

“We’re going to lift the sanctions,” Trump said. “We don’t want to sanction our friends. I don’t want to choke my friend with sanctions.”

The sanctions were imposed under the U.S. Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) after Türkiye purchased the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, leading Washington to suspend Ankara from the multinational F-35 fighter jet program in 2019.

Asked whether Türkiye could rejoin the program, Trump praised Ankara as a reliable ally.

“Türkiye has been a much more loyal partner than many others,” he said.

Moreover, Trump also said he might not have attended the NATO summit had it not been hosted by Türkiye.

“Frankly, if this summit had not been held in Türkiye, and if my friend, a very strong leader, a very strong person, had not been here, I probably would not have come,” he underlined, referring to Erdoğan.

Calling Türkiye a militarily powerful country under Erdoğan’s leadership, Trump remarked that relations between Washington and Ankara were at their strongest point in years.

“I have great respect for President Erdoğan,” he said. “This is truly in the interest of both countries. I can say that our relationship with Türkiye is better now than it has ever been.”

Trump also defended U.S. spending within NATO, saying Washington had invested “trillions of dollars” in the alliance to protect European allies from security threats, including those posed by Russia.

The U.S. president was scheduled to attend the summit’s official dinner later Tuesday. On Wednesday, he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa before concluding his visit with a news conference and departing Ankara.

Trump's arrival in Ankara

The two men, who often refer to each other as “friend,” first met on the tarmac of Ankara Airport, a military airport redesigned for Air Force One and other presidential planes. They later proceeded to the airport’s guest house and, later, to the Presidential Complex.

A ceremonial team of guardsmen dressed in historical costumes of Turkish states of the past, from Seljuks to Ottomans, attended the welcoming ceremony for Trump at the complex.

U.S. President Donald Trump is greeted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as he arrives aboard Air Force One, Ankara, Türkiye, July 7, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

This is Trump's first visit to Türkiye in his two presidential terms and the first by a sitting U.S. president after the end of the Biden administration. Erdoğan visited the White House last year, and the two leaders often hold phone calls in critical times, including the recent U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict. Trump, however, is no stranger to Türkiye, where skyscrapers bearing the name of his franchise tower over central Istanbul. He attended the opening ceremony of the towers in 2012, alongside Erdoğan, then prime minister.

Speaking to journalists before their meeting, the two leaders affirmed good ties and friendship. "We feel stronger now having my precious friend here in Ankara," Erdoğan said.

"We are very good friends, you are a respected leader," Trump said in turn. "We are going to talk about trade, military, Iran," the U.S. leader said. Trump also expressed his frustration with NATO. "I was very disappointed with NATO. I am not sure they would be there for us. Why are we spending hundreds of billions of dollars if they are not there for us?" he said.

On Türkiye's return to the F-35 program, Erdoğan said he trusted Trump as "a man of his word."

The Turkish president also said he will discuss engines for Türkiye's indigenous Kaan fighter jet with Trump during the NATO leaders' summit, adding he expects Trump to reiterate positive commitments.