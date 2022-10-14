The trust many countries have in Türkiye serving as a mediator in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia continues, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday.

“The trust of Russia and some other countries in Türkiye regarding Türkiye's mediation continues,” the president told journalists on his flight back from Kazakhstan.

He added that he discussed the Crimea bridge, technical issues and Moscow's sensitivities with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the only bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the annexed Crimean Peninsula was damaged by an explosion recently.

Ankara earlier this week warned that Russia and Ukraine were moving away from a diplomatic solution, making the outcomes of a prolonged war even more complicated.

Most recently, Türkiye enabled a prisoner swap between the warring countries. Also, Turkish mediation proved vital in facilitating the signing of a deal between Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul to reopen certain Ukrainian ports to release grain that had been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war – a development that has been crucial in responding to a growing global food crisis.

Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis. With its unique position of having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has won widespread praise for its push to end the war.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.

Zangezur corridor

Erdoğan also touched upon his meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, saying the leaders had "narrow-ranging talks" with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban before carrying out meetings between delegations.

Erdoğan said that he does not see any reservations regarding the Zangezur corridor from the Armenian side.

Zangezur was part of Azerbaijan, but in the 1920s, the Soviets gave the region to Armenia. After this move, Azerbaijan lost its link with Nakhchivan and some parts of the railway between the two countries were destroyed.

Azerbaijan has focused on projects in the Zangezur corridor, which will include highways and rail lines stretching across territories in Armenia's Syunik region.

One of the most important meetings in the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia since the end of last year took place last week in Prague between Erdoğan, Pashinian and Aliyev.

It is yet to be seen whether the meeting will have an effect on the unfinished permanent peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia or impact the Türkiye-Armenia normalization process.

US presence in Aegean

Meanwhile, Türkiye recently lodged a protest with the U.S. and Greece over the unlawful deployment of armored vehicles on Aegean islands with demilitarized status.

The U.S. and Greece have been warned, Erdoğan said further, adding that he would discuss the outcomes of a NATO defense ministers meeting with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

"Of course, we see what was done in Dedeağaç (Alexandroupolis) or on various islands. After we put on our armor and take precautions, we have nothing to fear from them. We have precautions, everything is ready. So we're taking our steps accordingly. Let them (Greece) think about it."