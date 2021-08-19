Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday stated that Turkey aims to develop its relations with member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

According to the ministry, Çavuşoğlu attended the online ASEAN-Turkey Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Trilateral Meeting, along with ASEAN term chair Brunei's Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi.

Appreciating the rising image of ASEAN in the world, Çavuşoğlu emphasized that the changes in the world supply chain have increased the importance of the association.

Noting that Turkey aims to improve its relations with ASEAN countries, Çavuşoğlu stated that some joint sessions with member nations may be held within the scope of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the future.

"We discussed our future cooperation opportunities with ASEAN," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

ASEAN – a regional bloc of 10 countries including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam – was founded on Aug. 8, 1967, in Bangkok.