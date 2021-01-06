Turkey and Albania on Wednesday signed an agreement to upgrade bilateral ties to a strategic partnership level.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama following meetings in the capital Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the historic links between the two countries.

"We are planning to increase investments in infrastructure and tourism in Albania. We want to lift our economic cooperation to a new dimension," Erdoğan said.

The Turkish president also announced the construction of a new hospital in Albania in three months.

He added that the two brotherly nations will not allow the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) to poison their relations.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated July 15, 2016 coup in Turkey that left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured. The terrorist group was also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Thanking Turkey for aid to victims of the 2019 earthquake in Albania, Rama said they too wanted to enhance ties.

The Albanian premier said he saw a "strong will" to open a new page in bilateral relations during their meeting.