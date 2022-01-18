Turkey and Albania on Monday signed seven agreements in several fields during the official visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the country.

Erdoğan and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama took part in the signing ceremony for the agreements in various areas, including disaster and emergency management, the media, state archives, culture and art, security and youth and sports.

A cooperation agreement in the field of media was signed between Anadolu Agency (AA) and the Albanian Telegraphic Agency, Albania's official multimedia news agency.

The deal was signed by AA Director General Serdar Karagöz and Valbona Zhupa, his counterpart at the Albanian Telegraphic Agency.

The ceremony took place ahead of a joint press conference between Erdoğan and Rama following one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings.

Speaking on the deal, Karagöz said on Twitter: "I believe that the agreement will further improve cooperation between our agencies and contribute to the correct transfer of information between the two countries."

Zhupa also shared her thoughts on Twitter, saying: "The renewal of the cooperation agreement between @ATAgoval and our Turkish counterpart @anadoluagency reaffirms the continued collaboration and sharing of information between our two countries."

Erdoğan arrived in the capital Tirana early Monday and was welcomed by Rama with an official ceremony.

Erdoğan attended a handover ceremony for over 500 housing units that a Turkish agency built for earthquake victims in Albania.

Erdoğan is visiting at the invitation of the Albanian premier and is being accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu and Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

During his visit, all aspects of the strategic partnership between Turkey and Albania, as well as steps to enhance bilateral cooperation, are expected to be discussed.

Erdoğan also inaugurated the historic 18th century Ethem Bey Mosque in the capital Tirana, which was recently restored by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Additionally, Erdoğan also wrote an article to Albania’s Panaroma newspaper.

“Turkey is an inseparable part of the Balkans, the Balkans are also an indispensable area of interest for Turkey. Common history and culture shape Turkey's view of the Balkans. Especially during the last two decades, Turkey is doing its best to develop closer and more friendly relations with Balkan countries. Albania is at the center of this perspective,” he said.

Saying that ties between Turkey and Albania are at their most fruitful period, Erdoğan added: “Considering that Turkey is the most important strategic partner of Albania in the region and in the wider geography, there are many opportunities for the enhancement of relations between the two countries. Turkey and Albania, especially in tourism, education, defense, digitalization, food, agriculture, should increase their cooperation in different fields such as animal husbandry, forestry, water and fisheries.”