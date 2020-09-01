Turkey and Algeria will continue to work in coordination for peace and stability in Libya as well as the whole region, Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum stated on Tuesday, adding that the two countries are determined to enhance relations in all aspects.

“We support a peaceful solution in Libya and believe that the Libyan crisis has to be overcome by working together. Turkey and Algeria will continue their efforts in this manner,” Boukadoum said in a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Ankara.

The Algerian minister further stated that the country supported the recently announced ceasefire and that dialogue has to start between the rival parties in Libya. “Algeria’s efforts in this manner continue as we are ready to give all kinds of support for a peaceful solution to the Libyan crisis,” Boukadoum added.

He also indicated that Turkish investment to Algeria was highly welcomed and that Algeria expected the investments to increase.

“The level our economic relations have reached is making us happy, however more steps to enhance these can be developed. There will be significant opportunities for Turkish companies in the future,” the minister continued.

Çavuşoğlu, on the other hand, touched upon the developments in the eastern Mediterranean and stated that fueling tension in the region will only harm Greece.