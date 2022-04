The Foreign Ministry appointed dozens of ambassadors to various countries, including Belgium, Mexico and South Korea, in a decree published Wednesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran was appointed as Turkey’s ambassador to Croatia, while Rıza Hakan Tekin was appointed as Ankara’s new envoy to Copenhagen.

The head of the ministry’s inspection board Bekir Uysal was appointed as the ambassador to Belgium, while Emir Salim Yüksel will replace Ambassador Merve Safa Kavakçı in Kuala Lumpur.

Levent Eler, who previously served as Turkey’s ambassador to Yemen, was appointed as the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna.

Other appointments include:

Şule Öztunç – Riga, Latvia

Deniz Çakar – Helsinki, Finland

Yönet Can Tezel – Stockholm, Sweden

Ilhan Kemal Tuğ – Mexico City, Mexico

Ömer Faruk Doğan – Rabat, Morocco

Salih Murat Tamer – Seoul, South Korea

Adnan Keçeci – Malabo, Equiatorial Guinea

Hüsnü Murat Ülkü – Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

Mehmet Paçacı – Islamabad, Pakistan

Başak Türkoğlu – Tallinn, Estonia

Ali Sait Akın – Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Feral Çekerek Oruçkaptan – Windhoek, Namibia

Gül Büyükerşen – San Salvador, El Salvador

Ali Kaan Orbay – Tbilisi, Georgia

Ertan Yalçın – La Paz, Bolivia

Ülkü Kocaefe – Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Berna Kasnaklı Vresteden – Harare, Zimbabwe

Subutay Yüksel – Nairobi, Kenya

Naci Aydan Karamanoğlu – Caracas, Venezuela

Ismail Çobanoğlu – Khartoum, Sudan

Uygar Mustafa Sertel – Chisinau, Moldova

Niyazi Evren Akyol – Manila, the Philippines

Özgür Çınar – Niamey, Niger

Beste Pehlivan Sun – Bogota, Colombia

Makbule Başak Yalçın – Quito, Ecuador

Tayyar Kağan Atay – Tirana, Albania

Alp Işıklı – Bujumbura, Burundi

Ishak Ebrar Çubukçu – Antananarivo, Madagascar

Akif Menevşe – Nouakchott, Mauritania

Tuba Nur Sönmez – Kuwait City, Kuwait

Gülşen Karanis Ekşioğlu – Budapest, Hungary