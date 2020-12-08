Turkey on Tuesday appointed new ambassadors to some of its embassies and a permanent representative of the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu called ambassadors to notify them of their new positions and extended his best wishes.

Hasan Murat Mercan, the current Turkish ambassador in Tokyo, has been appointed as Turkey's new ambassador in Washington.

While Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy has been appointed as the Turkish ambassador to Serbia, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) head Mehmet Güllüoğlu has been appointed as the Turkish ambassador to Tanzania.

The ministry also appointed Ahmet Başar Şen as ambassador to Germany, Ahmet Demirok as ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yunus Demirer as ambassador to Slovakia, Hatun Demirer as the permanent representative of Turkey to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Ali Rıza Güney as ambassador to Iraq, Barış Ulusoy as ambassador to Lebanon, Burçin Gönenli as ambassador to Singapore, Turgay Tuncer as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Zafer Ateş as ambassador to Mongolia, Volkan Işıkçı as ambassador to Cameroon and Cihad Erginay as ambassador to Afghanistan.