Special envoys appointed to manage the process for restoration of diplomatic ties between Turkey and Armenia have reaffirmed their goal of achieving full normalization, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"The special representatives reaffirmed the declared goal of achieving full normalization between their respective countries through this process," the ministry said in a statement following the third meeting of Turkish and Armenian envoys in the Austrian capital Vienna.

The envoys discussed the possible steps that can be taken for the tangible progress in normalization, the statement added.

Former Turkish ambassador Serdar Kılıç and Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan "reiterated their agreement to continue the process without preconditions," it added.

Kılıç was named Turkey's special envoy to discuss steps toward normalization with neighboring Armenia on Dec. 15, 2021. Three days later, Armenia appointed its own special representative Rubinyan.

The first round of talks was held in Russia's capital Moscow on Jan. 14, where both parties agreed to continue negotiations without any preconditions. Turkish and Armenian envoys met for the second time in Vienna on Feb. 24.

Also, a historic bilateral meeting took place between the Turkish and Armenian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on March 12.

As part of the efforts, Turkey and Armenia have also resumed commercial flights as of Feb. 2 after a two-year hiatus.

During the 44-day conflict, which ended in a truce on Nov. 10, 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages in Nagorno-Karabakh from almost three decades of occupation.

Relations between Armenia and Turkey have historically been complicated. Turkey’s position on the events of 1915 is that Armenians lost their lives in eastern Anatolia after some sided with the invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. The subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties, with massacres by militaries and militia groups from both sides increasing the death toll.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide" but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.