Turkey and Bahrain share the vision of a united, stable and secure Gulf region, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Sunday as he pays an official two-day visit to the kingdom.

Çavuşoğlu is visiting Bahrain upon the invitation of his counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, to exchange views on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

Speaking to the Bahraini press ahead of his visit to Manama, Çavuşoğlu said: "The new dialogue and cooperation period in our region opens a window for permanent peace, stability and prosperity. Turkey is ready to do its part for regional cooperation on the basis of mutual respect and a common vision."

He added that Turkey welcomes the atmosphere of dialogue, diplomacy and cooperation among regional countries. "In this field, we appreciate the successful efforts of Bahrain," he added.

The year 2021 saw Turkey seeking warmer ties with several regional countries and longtime foes after many tumultuous years.

Converging interests have driven regional power shifts in the Middle East, mainly led by regional powerhouses Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) visited Turkey for the first time since 2012 in November of last year. Similarly, Ankara and Cairo have recently exchanged positive signals in an attempt to restore relations after more than seven years of political estrangement. In May, a delegation of senior Turkish officials traveled to Egypt for an official visit – the first since 2013 – to discuss normalizing diplomatic relations amid efforts by the two countries to improve ties that deteriorated following the Arab Spring. The move was reciprocated by a second round in Ankara. Moreover, Ankara and Riyadh have in recent months attempted to repair some diplomatic damage after a decade of tension, especially after the 2018 murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul Consulate.

After years of looking abroad for answers, countries in the Middle East now appear to instead be talking to each other to find solutions following two decades defined by war and political upheaval.

The diplomatic maneuvering signals a growing realization across the region that the United States' interest is moving elsewhere and that now is the time for negotiations that were unthinkable just a year ago.

"I believe that this is the right moment to further Turkey, Bahrain relations. Let us make use of that. We must ensure that the 50th year of bilateral diplomatic ties, becomes a cornerstone in bilateral cooperation. This will be to the advantage of the whole region," the foreign minister said.

Çavuşoğlu further stated that the two countries stood side by side during difficult times and that it was King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa who was the first leader to visit Turkey following the failed 2016 coup attempt of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) in Turkey.

"The Turkish people and leadership will not forget this example of honest solidarity in difficult times," he said.

Turkey and Bahrain, two countries with historical and cultural ties, have established their relations on the basis of mutual interest and dialogue. The two countries also formed the Turkish-Bahraini Business Council, based on the agreement signed by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) and Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) in 2006 in Istanbul.