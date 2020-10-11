"International public opinion should speak up against Armenia," the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday amid reports that Yerevan is violating the recently reached cease-fire in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, Armenia now violates the cease-fire," the defense ministry said on its Twitter account, adding: "Even in a ceasefire, Armenia continues to assault civilian settlements."

Azerbaijan said Sunday that shelling by Armenian forces on the country's second-largest city had left seven people dead, one day after a cease-fire between the two sides had been due to take effect.

A "new nightly missile attack by Armenian forces on (a) residential area of Ganja" left nine dead and 41 wounded including children, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

The agreement halted fighting that has raged on for two weeks. It entered into force at noon on Saturday and was approved by the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers during a marathon, Russia-brokered talk in Moscow.

Clashes between the longstanding foes erupted again late last month over the illegally occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan and the fierce fighting has left hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

As the attacks escalated, with the number of casualties rising, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Sunday, discussing Armenia's ceasefire violations.

Çavuşoğlu reportedly demanded from Lavrov to warn Armenia to abide by the agreed ceasefire with Azerbaijan.