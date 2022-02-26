Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, reiterating that Turkey can host Russia-Ukraine talks on Saturday.

Russia is ready to work closely with all constructive forces for the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis in the interests of peace and stability, the Interfax news agency quoted Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War II.