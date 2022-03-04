Turkey celebrated the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations with "our brother and strategic partner" Uzbekistan on Friday in a press release published on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

"From the very first day, our relations with Uzbekistan have developed based on mutual respect and common interests befitting the eternal bonds of kinship between our peoples. Our relations also gained a robust contractual foundation thanks to a multitude of agreements and documents concluded over the past 30 years." the statement said.

On Thursday, Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Ankara Alisher Azamhocayev also expressed his approval of the relations between the two countries.

Turkey is the first country that officially recognized the Republic of Uzbekistan on Dec. 16, 1991.

"Our relations, which were elevated to the level of 'strategic partnership' in 2017, acquired an institutional structure with the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in 2018. Our bilateral trade volume and tourism statistics witnessed new records last year. Our political, economic, commercial, military, societal, and cultural relations continue to develop further." the statement added.

It also highlighted Turkey's support for the president of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and his reform process that is raising the country's international profile while contributing to the prosperity and security of its region.

In the 30th anniversary celebration, Turkey reiterated its determination to deepen cooperation in all areas to contribute to the "prosperity, peace and stability" of the common geography with strength and inspiration based on shared values bonded by kinship.