Turkey issued a message commemorating the victims of the Holocaust who suffered and lost their lives at the hands of Nazi Germany during World War II while pledging determination to fight all types of hate-based discrimination and crimes.

"On the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we commemorate with respect millions of Jews, Roma people, disabled persons as well as targeted minorities and groups who were systematically murdered by the Nazi regime and its collaborators," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that throughout history, the Ottoman Empire and Turkey have always been a "safe haven" where millions of victims, including Jews, fled war and persecution in their homelands across the world and took refuge.

Many Jews fleeing one of the worst atrocities of the 20th century during World War II were welcomed in Turkey with open arms, said the statement.

"A considerable number of Jews were saved from being sent to concentration camps thanks to the determination of the Turkish Government and the remarkable efforts of Turkish diplomats," according to the ministry.

The ministry also remembered with respect the Turkish diplomats who extended a helping hand to those victims.

This year, Holocaust victims will be commemorated in an online ceremony due to surging coronavirus cases, it added.

The ministry continued by saying that the country maintains its uncompromising stance against anti-Semitism, xenophobia, racism, anti-Muslim sentiment, and all forms of intolerance, and contributes to international cooperation in the fight against hate-based speech and crimes.

The U.N. General Assembly designated Jan. 27 – the date the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated by the Soviet army – as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.