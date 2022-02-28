President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday said Turkey would use the authority given by the 1936 Montreux Convention pact on passage from its straits to prevent escalation of the Russia and Ukraine war.

Erdoğan added that Turkey could not abandon its ties with Ukraine and Russia but stressed he was “very saddened” by Moscow’s aggression on its southern neighbor.

“Turkey is determined to use the authority given by the Montreux Convention on Turkish Straits in a manner to prevent escalation of the Russia-Ukraine crisis,” Erdoğan said in a press conference after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, NATO member Turkey controls the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, linking the Mediterranean and Black seas. The pact gives Ankara the power to regulate the transit of naval warships and to close the straits to foreign warships during wartime and when it is threatened.

Turkey on Sunday called Russia’s invasion a “war,” allowing it to invoke articles under the pact that could limit the passage of some Russian vessels from its straits.

Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia and has good ties with both.

Erdoğan criticized what he called the “indecisive” stance by the United States and Western powers to the invasion, saying the approach was a sign of a failing international order.

He said Turkey would not compromise from its commitments to its alliances, including NATO, but that it could also not turn back on “national interests” in its region.

“Turkey has strictly fulfilled its responsibilities within the framework of the institutions and alliances with which it is involved, especially the United Nations, NATO, and the European Union.”

Erdoğan reiterated that he found the Russian invasion “unacceptable,” also highlighting that he admired the resistance of the Ukrainian government and people.

He emphasized the importance of dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, saying: “It’s never too late to engage in good faith negotiations and progress (on) all issues peacefully.”