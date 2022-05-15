The Foreign Ministry condemned the recent attack targeting a staff member of the Turkish Maarif Foundation school in Afghanistan.

"We strongly condemn this heinous attack targeting an official of Turkish Maarif Schools which have significant contributions to education in Afghanistan and hope that the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the deputy principal of Kandahar Aino Mena Primary School was killed as a result of the attack on Saturday.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon the late deputy principal, convey our condolences to his family as well as to the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan," it added.