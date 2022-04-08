The Foreign Ministry called for an immediate cease-fire after the attack on a train station in eastern Ukraine on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said it expressed deep concern about the civilian losses, after a rocket hit the train station in Kramatorsk, where civilians were waiting to be evacuated.

"It has been learned with great sadness that dozens of people waiting to be evacuated died and were injured" as a result of the strike, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Noting that the “deplorable” incident has shown the necessity and urgency of facilitating humanitarian corridors, the ministry said it reiterates its call for an immediate cease-fire and an end to the “destructive” war.

At least 39 civilians, including four children, lost their lives in the rocket attack.

Ukrainian authorities say the strike was carried out by Russian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied its troops were behind the strike.