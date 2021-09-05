Turkey condemned the military takeover in Guinea and the detention of the country’s President Alpha Conde on Sunday.

“Turkey opposes attempts to illegally replace elected governments,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that it was watching developments with "grave concern."

It stressed Ankara’s strong expectations for the speedy restoration of the constitutional order in the West African nation and Conde’s immediate release.

“Turkey will stand by its friend and brother Guinea during this difficult and sensitive period,” the ministry added.

Guinean special forces staged a coup on Sunday, arresting the president, in the latest political upheaval in the impoverished West African country.

"We have decided, after having taken the president, to dissolve the constitution," said a uniformed officer flanked by soldiers toting assault rifles in a video sent to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The officer also said that Guinea's land and air borders have been shut and the government has been dissolved.

Another video sent to AFP by the putschists showed a rumpled-looking Conde sitting on a sofa surrounded by troops. He refused to answer a question from one soldier about whether he was being mistreated.