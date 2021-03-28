Turkey strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Indonesia, which injured at least 20 people at a church.
“As a country which fought against terrorism for many years and lost a large number of citizens under terrorist attacks, we strongly condemn this heinous attack,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday.
The ministry continued by saying that it wishes a speedy recovery to the victims and expressed solidarity with the people and the Government of Indonesia.
At least 20 people were injured after two terrorists blew themselves up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during a Palm Sunday Mass on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, according to police.
