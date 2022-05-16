The Foreign Ministry congratulated Somalia's newly elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Monday.

"We are pleased that the presidential elections in the Federal Republic of Somalia held on May 15, 2022, have been completed successfully. We congratulate H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and wish him success during his tenure," said a Foreign Ministry statement.

Noting that Turkey attaches "great importance to the peace and stability of Somalia, with which we have deep-rooted historic ties," the ministry further expressed hopes for the election results to be "auspicious for the friendly and brotherly people of Somalia."

"Turkey will continue to stand by the people of Somalia and to support the Federal Government of Somalia to establish security, stability and prosperity in the country in this new period," it added.

Mohamud won 214 out of 327 votes, while the outgoing president received 110 votes, with three votes disqualified, according to Somali Parliament Speaker Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nuur Madobe, who announced the election results.

The election has been very tense and saw three rounds and 36 candidates contesting.