Turkey sent a second shipment of medical supplies to Somalia on Monday to help the country combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.
An A-400M military plane carrying supplies including stretchers, beds and quilt covers departed from Etimesgut Military Airport in the capital Ankara.
On Saturday, Turkey sent a shipment of medical supplies to Somalia, including new Turkish-made ventilators.
After Turkey's all-out efforts to develop its own ventilators, which bore fruit last month, Somalia - which lacked the devices, which are critical for fighting the coronavirus - became the first country it sent the ventilators to.
The medical aid packages bore the Turkish presidential seal along with the Turkish and Somali flags and a famous saying by 13th-century Sufi mystic Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi: "There is hope after despair and many suns after darkness."
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.