The Foreign Ministry on Tuesday dismissed allegations of espionage made by Austria against Turkey.

"We reject the unfounded claims made by the Austrian authorities about our country. It is obvious that anti-Turkey circles are behind these allegations," ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy said.

"We are amazed that the Austrian government has drawn conclusions from these allegations."

Aksoy added that the allegations have saddened the Turkish community in Austria and damaged the Turkish-Austrian relations.

"We invite the Austrian government to a sincere cooperation and to act with discretion and dignity of a state, giving up on a pursuit of artificial agenda on Turkey (made up) with shallow internal political calculations," he said.

Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer on Tuesday said Vienna will file charges against a person who has allegedly confessed to spying for Turkey's secret service, and authorities are investigating more suspected espionage activities.