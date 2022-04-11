Vice President Fuat Oktay said Turkey does not distinguish between different races in terms of humanitarian crises as he highlighted the importance of tolerance and coexistence in a fast-breaking “iftar” dinner with the participation of diplomats and leaders of different religious communities on Sunday.

The dinner, hosted by Istanbul Governor’s Office, took place at the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district.

“We do not classify humanitarian tragedies according to the skin, eye or hair color of the victims,” Oktay said, adding that Turkey is worried about the ongoing tragedy in Ukraine, as much as it is concerned about those in Myanmar, Syria and Yemen.

Over 20,000 Ukrainian citizens were evacuated to Turkey amid Russia’s invasion of the country, according to Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu. Turkey has also been sending humanitarian assistance and established a field hospital on the Romanian border.

Turkey hosts over 5 million migrants from 190 different backgrounds, according to Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Çataklı.

Meanwhile, Oktay highlighted the importance of coexistence.

“Istanbul, a shining jewel in the history of humankind, which hosted different faiths throughout centuries, is a dream city,” Oktay said, adding that mosques, synagogues and churches stand side by side, symbolizing the culture of tolerance and harmony. He called on all communities to preserve the atmosphere of brotherhood and spread solidarity between all segments of the society.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said Istanbul is a symbol of peace and brotherhood. He continued by saying that he congratulates the Jewish citizens on the occasion of the upcoming Passover and Christian citizens on the occasion of the upcoming Easter holidays.

Meanwhile, Oktay also said Turkey continues to take diplomatic initiatives to prevent damage to more civilians in Ukraine.

Turkey boosted its outreach to minorities in the past two decades and mostly resolved the issue of properties seized by the state and other entities in the past to minority foundations. Some 1,084 properties were returned to those foundations between 2003 and 2018, while 20 places of worship were restored and handed over to the communities.