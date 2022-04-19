First lady Emine Erdoğan hosted Ukrainian children for an iftar, a dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast, at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara on Monday.

"Here you are in your own home ... All of our cognates are our dear siblings. All the people of the world are our close relatives from the human family," she said, addressing her guests in a speech, including Crimean Tatar children.

Saying that she sees the children as her own grandchildren, Erdoğan asked the children to consider her as their mother or grandmother.

“You deserve the best of everything. I will always support you and stand by you to be happy and make your dreams come true," the first lady said.

Ukrainian children attending the iftar dinner hosted by first lady Emine Erdoğan, Ankara, Turkey, April 18, 2022. (AA Photo)

Erdoğan also stressed Turkey's diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Underlining that the only criteria that determine Turkey's humanitarian aid policies are humans, the first lady said that Turkey offers a hand of friendship to all countries, people, women and children.

"We regard children as the common trust of humanity," Erdoğan said, adding Turkey currently hosts nearly 4 million refugees.

Noting that upon a letter sent by her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska, she started an initiative to host Ukrainian orphans in Turkey, Erdoğan highlighted that Turkey currently hosts 772 Ukrainian orphaned children.

Erdoğan also expressed her hope that the international community would react as strongly to all wars in all geographies.

After her speech, Ukrainian children gave the gifts they made to Erdoğan. Erdoğan then offered the cotton candy she prepared to the children.

Crimean Tatar singer Jamala, who was among the guests, thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Emine Erdoğan for their invitations and assistance.

Saying they went through difficult times and the war in Ukraine continues, Jamala said that shortly after the war started, many people had to leave their country and become refugees.

"We are grateful to Turkey. Because Turkey accepted us, Turkey opened its doors to us, Turkey protected us. Long live Turkey, long live Ukraine," she said.