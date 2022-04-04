Turkey and Estonia should cooperate in the field of security by sharing information and intelligence, the commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, Martin Herem, said.

Speaking to the Anadolu Agency (AA), Herem evaluated the defense cooperation between Turkey and Estonia and the current developments relating to the Ukraine-Russia war in the capital Ankara. The Estonian commander was visiting the capital upon the invitation of Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler.

Stating that his contacts in Ankara included the exchange of views on security issues, Herem expressed that the most current focus point of Estonia is Russia. Herem also stated that they are closely following the threat posed by terrorism and that they have met with their partners on this issue.

Regarding the cooperation between the two countries in the field of defense, Herem said: "Both Estonia and Turkey are on NATO's eastern border. We are in the north and you are in the south. That's why we need to share information."

Regarding Turkey's facilitating role in the talks between Ukraine and Russia, Herem said: "I am not a diplomat or a politician. But even I understand that there must be someone who will help in the negotiations. Negotiations have always been a kind of hope for peace. This is very important. I think Turkey plays an important role in this process."

Stating that "the price of peace" is the main issue, he said: "This is very important to us. Because if this price means any square meters lost from Ukrainian territory to Russia, this will encourage Russia to do other things in the near future against all its neighbors, including NATO countries."

Saying that this situation will send the message to politicians and societies that "Russia can create instability, which is its strategic goal, despite the losses, it can do whatever it wants," Herem said: "I think we should talk and negotiate. That's for sure. It's just my perspective, representing a country right next to Russia: What will be the price of peace?"

Stating that Estonia, which has increased its defense budget, is interested in Turkey's defense industry, he said: "We also have pre-made plans for capacity building. Turkey has a very strong industry in the production of all kinds of equipment and weapons that we may need."

Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets earlier this year also praised Turkey as a "good NATO ally" that understands her country's "security concerns."

"Estonia and Turkey are very good allies in NATO, and we see really Turkey as a very capable and a good ally who understands very much our security concerns," Liimets said on the final day of an official visit to Ankara. Liimets underlined that Turkey and Estonia "think that there are opportunities for closer cooperation."

"We appreciate very much the Turkish commitment to NATO," said the foreign minister, who was in Turkey upon the invitation of her counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Turkey’s delicately balanced act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis. With its unique position of having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Turkey has won widespread praise for its push to end the war.

Most recently, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated his offer to host Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks to secure peace between Ukraine and Russia. Erdoğan voiced hope that a possible summit between the two leaders in Istanbul could bring an end to the war. He added that Putin and Zelenskyy need to take steps regarding Donbass and Crimea.

The venue for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy would most likely be Turkey, Interfax Ukraine cited Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia as saying on Saturday.