The Presidency of Migration Management (PMM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have launched a European Union-funded project to “Reinforce Effectiveness of National Asylum Procedures in Compliance with International Standards and National Legislation.”

The project aims to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of international protection and temporary protection procedures in compliance with international principles and national legislation.

The project has a budget of $3 million and will be implemented over a three-year period.

Speaking at the launch, the head of the European Union Delegation to Turkey, Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, said: “In the frame of our long-standing cooperation on migration, the EU has been supporting Turkey’s national asylum system with successive actions implemented with UNHCR and PMM. We are confident that this project will further strengthen asylum procedures in Turkey, with a view to increase compliance with European and international standards.”

Turkey hosts nearly 4 million refugees – more than any country in the world. After the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011, Turkey adopted an “open-door policy” for people fleeing the conflict, granting them “temporary protection” status.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution such as the Syrian civil war. Through its March 2016 agreement with the EU, Turkey played a key role in bringing down migrant numbers and alleviating the crisis.

UNHCR representative, Philippe Leclerc said: “The project aims at advancing even further with a focus on quality, efficiency and integrity. This project would not have been made possible without the strong involvement of the Presidency of Migration Management (PMM) as the coordinating and benefiting agency. I would also like to thank the European Union for its financial and strategic support to UNHCR.”

PMM director-general of International Protection, Muhammet Selami Yazıcı said for his part that as the main institution in charge of migration management, the PMM is carrying out all procedures concerning regular migrants and over 3.7 million Syrians under temporary protection who have sought refuge in Turkey, as well as providing services to international protection applicants and status holders.

“Financed by the Turkey-EU Instrument for Pre-Accession Assistance (IPA), ‘Reinforce Effectiveness Of National Asylum Procedures in Compliance with International Standards and National Legislation Project’ has been launched, with the Presidency of Migration Management acting as the beneficiary institution and UNHCR as the implementing partner, with a view to improving the efficiency of these procedures,” he added.

Turkey continues to host the largest number of persons in need of international protection in the world, which is a demonstration of responsibility to those fleeing war and persecution as well as a model of international burden-sharing.

Thanks to the financial assistance of the EU and close cooperation between the PMM and UNHCR, persons in need of international protection have access to quality and fair asylum procedures, which are a vital component of sustainable solutions. Within the scope of the project, several activities will be undertaken, including the development of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and tools to increase the efficiency and fairness of asylum procedures, monitoring mechanisms for harmonization of practices, and training with sustainable mechanisms such as e-learning platforms. These activities will help ensure that some of the world’s most vulnerable persons can look forward to a life full of hope and dignity.