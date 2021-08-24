Turkey has evacuated 1,404 people from Afghanistan until today, Foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Tuesday.

1,061 of these are Turkish citizens while the others are from various countries, Çavuşoğlu said during a joint press conference with his Uruguayan counterpart Francisco Bustillo in the capital Ankara.

He added that 200 more Turkish citizens are waiting to return to Turkey.

Çavuşoğlu also noted that there are about 4,500 Turkish citizens total in Afghanistan.

"We have contacted each of our citizens, called them one by one," he said.

Underscoring the need for stability in Afghanistan, Çavuşoğlu said: "Our hope is that peace and stability in Afghanistan will be permanently established within the framework of democracy and human rights. If steps are taken in this direction, Turkey will give our best support."

"I would like to note that we are in contact with all parties, not just with a particular group," he added.

Efforts to evacuate Turkish citizens from the war-torn country are underway at the Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Thousands have been scrambling to flee Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country on Aug. 15.

Turkish officials have noted that Ankara prioritizes the evacuation of its citizens from Afghanistan.