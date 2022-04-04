Turkey is evaluating a plan to evacuate civilians who are trapped in Ukraine amid Russia's attacks via the sea, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday.

“We exert significant efforts for the evacuation of all civilians struggling in Ukraine including Turkish citizens. We hope that as a result of our president’s talks, a cease-fire can be possible with the two leaders coming together,” Akar said during an iftar dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

With the war now in its second month, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has made repeated calls for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine and has encouraged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to have a face-to-face discussion.

Turkey wants a cease-fire established, evacuations carried out and stability restored as soon as possible, Akar said, adding "We have done what we can to alleviate the humanitarian tragedy there (Ukraine).”

He also noted Turkey’s ongoing efforts for peace and that the country brought together the warring countries’ foreign ministers last month.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, United States, and the United Kingdom, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,179 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,860 injured, according to estimates by the United Nations, which cautioned that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.9 million Ukrainians have also fled to several European countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Turkey has been one of the countries leading efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has impacted millions of civilians. Turkey says it can facilitate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but says that a cease-fire and humanitarian corridors are needed first.

Ankara also hosted the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in Antalya earlier this month. Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine met in the Turkish resort town of Antalya for talks, which Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also attended. The talks were largely inconclusive, but Ankara considers the fact that they took place at all a success.

Maintaining its neutral and balanced stance, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, urging all sides to exercise restraint. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.

While forging close ties with Russia in a number of areas and relying heavily on Russian tourists, Turkey has sold drones to Ukraine, which angered Moscow. Turkey also opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as Moscow's annexation of Crimea. Erdoğan has repeatedly said Turkey will not abandon its relations with Russia or Ukraine, underlining that Ankara's ability to speak to both sides is an asset.