President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey expects Greece to respect its rights, interests and avoid unilateral actions, attempts at fait accompli
Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also commented on the anniversary of the end of the Greek campaign in Anatolia after World War One, saying that Greece “should not forget the heavy price they paid a century ago, and refrain from new adventures that would end in disappointment.”
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.