In a phone call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday expressed Turkey's expectation of support for the safe arrival of commercial ships waiting at Russian ports due to the current situation in Ukraine.

According to the statement made by the Defense Ministry, Akar spoke on the phone with his Russian counterpart, Shoigu. At the meeting, the latest developments in the context of Ukraine were discussed. It was stated that "the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will significantly contribute to the establishment of peace, stability and improvement of the humanitarian situation so that a permanent solution will be possible."

Stating that it is important to declare a cease-fire across Ukraine as soon as possible for peace and stability with no further loss of life, Akar noted that efforts to open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians are welcoming.

Akar expressed his expectation of support for the safe arrival of commercial ships waiting at Russian ports due to the current situation.

Akar also emphasized once again that Turkey is ready to do its part for peace and humanitarian aid in the region, as it has done before.

Defense Minister Akar on Tuesday also received the United States Ambassador to Ankara, Jeffrey Flake.

Maintaining its neutral and balanced stance, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, urging all sides to exercise restraint. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed the Bosporus and Dardanelles under a 1936 pact, preventing some Russian vessels from crossing the Turkish Straits.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. Having recently called Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Monday that Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers will meet in Antalya on Thursday as part of Turkey's mediation efforts to find a solution in the face of Moscow's invasion.