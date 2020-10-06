Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday expressed "deep concern" over the political crisis in Kyrgyzstan following Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

"It is our most sincere wish to prevent the escalation of these developments and to solve the differences regarding the elections within the constitutional order through social consensus and common sense," the statement said.

Turkey on Tuesday also issued a travel alert for its citizens visiting Kyrgyzstan amid ongoing protests. A statement by the Foreign Ministry called on all Turkish citizens to refrain from visiting the Central Asian country unless necessary.

Electoral authorities in Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday annulled the results of parliamentary elections. The move came soon after President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said he asked the Central Election Commission to thoroughly investigate violations, and if necessary, annul the election results. He urged the leaders of all political parties to calm down their supporters, saying some political forces attempted to "usurp state power."

On Monday, Kyrgyzstan's election body announced the first official results of the vote to choose 120 new members of parliament. According to preliminary results, voter turnout was around 55% and only four political parties out of 16 passed the 7% threshold to enter parliament: the Birimdik (Unity) Party, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan (Homeland Kyrgyzstan) Party, Kyrgyzstan Party and Butun (All) Kyrgyzstan Party. Demonstrators then broke into parliament and other buildings, clashed with police and demanded a new vote.