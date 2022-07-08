President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday expressed sadness over the death of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, condemned the assailants and conveyed condolences to his family, loved ones, the Japanese people and the government.

"I feel great sadness over the death of my valuable friend Shinzo Abe, Japan's former prime minister, after an armed attack," Erdoğan said on Twitter.

He condemned assailants that carried out this "hideous" attack.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack and echoed similar messages.

Japan's influential politician and former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after being shot at an election campaign event.

Authorities at a hospital in Japan's western city of Nara told a news conference: "Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister, succumbed to his injuries."

He died at 5:03 p.m. (8:03 a.m. GMT), the official added. Abe was 67 years old.

The former prime minister was treated for over five hours but could not be revived.

Abe sustained injuries on the right side of his neck when a 41-year-old assailant opened fire on him during the event Nara early Friday.