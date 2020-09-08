The meeting between Turkey and Greece, which was supposed to be held on Tuesday, was delayed to Sept. 10, agencies have reported.
The meeting will take place at NATO headquarters.
Anadolu Agency (AA) reported that the Ministry of National Defense also confirmed the postponement.
Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have heightened as Greece seeks to block Turkey's exploration of energy resources in the region, which Ankara says is well within its rights.
Greece has attempted to restrict Turkey's maritime territory, trying to box it into its shores based on the issue of a number of small Greek islands' close proximity to the Turkish coast.
Turkey has argued that the sides should instead sit down for dialogue to reach a win-win solution based on the fair sharing of resources.
