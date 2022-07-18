Turkish and Guatemalan diplomats planted trees in Turkey's capital Ankara on Monday to mark 148 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Guatemala and Türkiye commemorate the 148th anniversary of diplomatic relations today by planting Sycamore trees which represents 'greatness, permanence, superiority and sovereignty,'" Guatemala’s Embassy in Ankara posted on Twitter.

The tree-planting ceremony, held in Ankara’s Youth Park, was attended by Guatemalan Ambassador Jairo Estrada, Turkish Foreign Ministry Deputy Director General for Cultural Affairs Emriye Bağdagül Ormancı, Costa Rica’s ambassador and Ankara municipal officials.

Speaking at the event, Estrada said that Turkish-Guatemalan diplomatic ties trace all the way back to the 19th century.

He added: "About two years ago, both countries defined the date on which we began our diplomatic relations, being July 18, 1874, when my country appointed Mr. Guillermo Kelly as minister plenipotentiary to the Ottoman Empire, with the aim of signing the Treaty of Friendship, Commerce and Navigation."

He also said that Turkey opened its Embassy in Guatemala in 2015 and Guatemala returned the gesture two years later, showing "the interest that exists and that is being strengthened to improve in all fields of this prosperous relationship.”

He said they decided to plant Sycamore trees (Çınar in Turkish), which represents "greatness, permanence, superiority and sovereignty."