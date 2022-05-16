The Foreign Ministry welcomed the peaceful elections held in Lebanon and expressed that Turkey will continue to support the Lebanese people.

In a statement released Sunday, the ministry said Ankara hopes that the election results will contribute to the social peace, tranquility and stability of Lebanon and that the new government will be formed as soon as possible so that the challenges can be effectively addressed.

“As a strong defender and supporter of the sovereignty, unity, stability and security of Lebanon, Turkey will continue to support the people and the State of Lebanon,” the ministry added.

Lebanese citizens headed to the polls on Sunday to vote for a new parliament amid the collapse of the economy, which pushed the country to the brink of becoming a failed state.

Last month, Turkey sent a ship carrying 58 truckloads of humanitarian aid to Lebanon. An aid shipment was also sent by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) as a gift to the Lebanese military.

In 2015, Ankara included Beirut in the Turkish Foreign Military Assistance Program.

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis, including massive currency depreciation as well as fuel and medical shortages.

The Lebanese currency has lost 90% of its value, eroding people’s ability to access basic goods, including food, water, health care and education, while widespread power outages are common due to fuel shortages.

Almost 80% of Lebanon’s population now lives under the poverty line, with 36% in extreme poverty, according to United Nations estimates.