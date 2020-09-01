Greece cannot fully lay claim to the maritime area of the Eastern Mediterranean, a German expert said, noting that an international decision-making body would not rule in favor of Greece if Turkey sought arbitration.

Nele Matz-Luck, a specialist in maritime law at the Christian-Albrecht University of Kiel, told local media the boundaries of continental shelves and economic zones do not necessarily have to be determined according to a midline.

"In this context, justice and equity are taken as a basis," she said.

Matz-Luck argued islands played a significant role in determining the delineation of exclusive economic zones (EEZ) and issues over continental shelves, stating that Turkey had a valid point in this regard.

“For instance, if Turkey was to take the issue of the island of Kastellorizo (Megisti-Meis) to an international decision-making body, I cannot imagine the decision being in Athens’ favor,” Matz-Luck said, adding that since Kastellorizo is a tiny island located 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) away from Turkey’s shores, a line could not be drawn in the middle.

Matz-Luck said she did not think Turkey's position was a bad one in the Eastern Mediterranean and that the agreement signed between Greece and Egypt should be examined in the context of Turkey's claims.

Matz-Luck stressed that if Turkey's legitimate rights in the Mediterranean were not considered, the deal between Greece and Egypt could not amount to much.

Greece and other countries have tried to push back Turkey's maritime territory and deny its rights to explore for energy, leading to Ankara's opposition.

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and attempts to box in Turkish maritime territory based on the proximity of smaller islands to the Turkish coast.

Turkey – the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean – has sent out drillships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that Ankara and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region.

After Germany's diplomatic calls, Turkey halted activities in the region, however, it resumed these earlier this month after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal.

Ankara has also said energy resources near the island of Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) – which has issued Turkish state oil company the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) a license – and the Greek Cypriot administration in the south.