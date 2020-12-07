Turkey is in favor of peace, cooperation and justice in the Eastern Mediterranean rather than tensions, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday as he stated the country will not accept any plans that restrict it to a limited zone.

"We are not after exploiting anyone's rights but are only taking a firm stance against pirates that try to take our rights away," Erdoğan said in a video message for the Eastern Mediterranean Workshop, organized by the International Universities Council and the Mediterranean University.

Erdoğan continued by saying Turkey will not accept plans or maps that aim to confine the country to the coasts off southern Antalya.

The president said if Greece truly wants a permanent solution to the problem in the Eastern Mediterranean, it needs to give diplomacy a chance.

He continued by saying that Turkey has remained calm since 2003 despite the actions of the Greek Cypriot administration and the Greek government and continues to maintain its conciliatory stance today.

"The European Union should get rid of its strategic blindness and not let itself be manipulated by either the Greek Cypriots or Greece itself in the Eastern Mediterranean," Erdoğan said, adding that the bloc should stop wronging Turkey and Turkish Cypriots.

Calling on all neighboring countries to stop seeing the matter as a "zero-sum game," Erdoğan said he believes all actors will be able to find a win-win solution when everyone acts consciously, with common sense and sincerity.

The president highlighted that diplomacy and negotiations are the shortest and most guaranteed way to allow sides to reach a common ground.

Greece, with France's support, has disputed Turkey's energy exploration, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected the maritime boundary claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

In recent months, Turkey has sent several drillships to explore for energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its own rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving all outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiation.

Turkey and Greece have been holding NATO-led deconfliction talks, but the latter has been keeping all channels of dialogue closed.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hami Aksoy, noted Sunday that Greek officials have been refusing to attend the NATO-led military de-escalation talks since Oct. 9.

The mechanism was designed to reduce the risk of incidents and accidents in the Eastern Mediterranean and includes the creation of a hotline between Athens and Ankara to facilitate resolving conflicts at sea or air.