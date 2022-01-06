Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said Turkey is in solidarity with Kazakhstan and is following developments after the country descended into turmoil shortly after mass protests and called for assistance from the Russia-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO).

"We believe that the state of Kazakhstan and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan will overcome these difficult days with common sense and will quickly attain peace and stability," Şentop said on Twitter on Thursday. "Turkey always stands by Kazakhstan."

Protests broke out on Jan. 2 in the Central Asian nation over an increase in prices for liquified petroleum gas, or LPG, in the oil town of Zhanaozen, western Mangystau region. The demonstrations spread to other areas, taking the shape of countrywide public demonstrations.

To ensure public safety, a state of emergency was declared in the commercial capital Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also approved the resignation of the government.

Russia has already sent paratroops to Kazakhstan as part of a peacekeeping force early Thursday.

The Organization of Turkic States also pledged solidarity with Kazakhstan and noted that they are ready to provide assistance if necessary.