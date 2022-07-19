Turkey and Iran emphasized the importance of international mechanisms for the peaceful resolution of conflicts in a joint declaration issued following the meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran, Iran on Monday.

Highlighting the importance of such mechanisms, the statement emphasized a more just, comprehensive and humanitarian approach to the establishment of a fairer international order.

The two countries also repeated their determination to further enhance bilateral relations in the fields of politics, economy, culture, science and security cooperation.

Ankara and Tehran have agreed to fight against terrorism in all forms.

Erdoğan and his Iranian counterpart Raisi met in the capital Tehran to co-chair the seventh meeting of the Turkey-Iran High Level Cooperation Council to discuss bilateral relations and enhance cooperation.

The two countries signed eight agreements in various areas, including trade, social security and sports.

According to the joint statement, the leaders emphasized their determination to take full advantage of existing and further bilateral mechanisms to prevent the existence and activities of terrorist organizations and organized crime networks across their common borders.

The leaders also affirmed their condemnation of terrorism and the need to fight all terrorist groups without discrimination.

They emphasized the "essential and undeniable" importance of regional and international mechanisms for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the need for just, fully inclusive and humanitarian approaches to establish a more just international order.

According to the statement, the leaders expressed their belief that international political disputes can only be addressed through meaningful political dialogue and not through unilateral sanctions.