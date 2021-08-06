Turkey and Iran are the countries most affected by the migration problem caused by increasing tensions caused by the advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop stated on Thursday.

Speaking during a meeting with the head of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in an official visit to the country, Şentop underlined that the migration problem and instability in Afghanistan is a common problem of Islamic countries.

“We have to increase our cooperation to ensure stability and stop the migration wave from Afghanistan.”

Şentop also stressed that the PKK is also a threat to the region and urged cooperation in this regard.

Concerns over a possible spike in migrants from Afghanistan before the United States pullout have risen.

Video footage has shown large groups of migrants in the border area with Iran, although the Turkish government says there has been no surge yet in numbers.

Turkey, which hosts around 4 million refugees, is currently building new security measures on its eastern border. Afghans are believed to be the second-largest refugee community after Syrians.

The Taliban has pressed a sweeping offensive across Afghanistan in recent months, capitalizing on the last stages of the U.S. troop withdrawal, due to be completed by the end of August, and raising fears of a potential humanitarian crisis.

The United Nations recently estimated half of Afghanistan's 39 million people are in need of aid, and called on the international community to maintain financial support for the country.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said last week that surveillance at the Iranian border had been increased with additional troops, among other measures.

Turkey is also erecting a wall along parts of the 300-kilometer (186-mile) border.

Many of the migrants arriving via Iran are heading for Istanbul to find work or passage to another coastal city from which to embark for Europe.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said Turkish officials were holding high-level talks over the issue with Afghan counterparts.

The issue is also likely to feature in talks between Ankara and Brussels about updating a 2016 deal under which Turkey received aid for hosting migrants seeking refuge in the European Union.