The dialogue between Turkey and Iran has a determinant role for the solution of a large number of regional problems, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday, speaking during a High-Level Cooperation Council videoconference meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.

“Turkey and Iran are two allies and two friendly countries,” Rouhani said during the meeting’s opening speech, “Our relations have always been established on strong grounds; we have historical relations. Therefore, even though we go through painful periods, our relations are not harmed. The relations of both countries stand on good neighborly relations, common cultural values, mutual respect and of course, mutual interests.”

Saying that Turkish-Iranian relations are significant for the region’s stability, Rouhani added: “The peoples of both countries have always supported peace and friendship. Both of our countries in the past and particularly in the past seven years have exerted efforts to further improve and reinforce our bilateral relations.”

“Iran and Turkey are located in the most sensitive area of the region,” he said, underlining that hostilities exist against both countries in the region.

Regretting that this year’s conference had to be held via videolink, Erdoğan stressed that showing the will to hold the meeting anyway despite the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic, was a strong message in itself.

“With the easing of the pandemic conditions, I believe our relations will once again reach previous levels. With the medical aid and equipment we provided to Iran during the initial times of the pandemic, we showed that we are by the side of the Iranian people,” the Turkish president said, highlighting that both countries would hopefully leave this pandemic behind stronger than before.

“I believe that the decisions we will take today will gain momentum for the issues of our current bilateral relations. Our ministers have a great duty in implementing these decisions,” Erdoğan added, saying that he wished to meet with the Iranian president in person as soon as the pandemic is over.

During the council meeting, all aspects of bilateral relations between Turkey and Iran will be reviewed, and steps aimed at further enhancing the cooperation in light of the new circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be discussed. Views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international matters are also expected to be exchanged at the meeting.

This is the sixth High-Level Cooperation Council meeting. The previous council meeting was held in 2018 in the capital Ankara. The Turkish-Iranian High Level Cooperation Council, which was established in 2014, has provided a structured basis to Turkish-Iranian relations.

Turkey and Iran are working together in a range of regional issues such as the Syrian civil war as well as having significant trade relations.

Turkey, Iran and Russia initiated the Astana process to bring the warring sides in Syria together to find a permanent solution to the nine-year-long war. The main agenda items have been the constitutional system, the political transition, security and resettlement. The first meeting of the Astana process was in Turkey in January 2017 to facilitate United Nations-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was the first foreign official to visit Turkey following the COVID-19 pandemic in June. During his visit to Istanbul, Zarif had stated that Iran is ready for scientific and medical cooperation with Turkey and that the pandemic has shown that countries are interconnected and one-sided policies do not produce lasting results.