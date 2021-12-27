Turkey is not only an island of stability but also a stabilizing force, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Monday.

The Communications Directorate organized the 2020-2021 Period Strategic Evaluation and 2022-2023 Vision Workshop and the Capacity Building and Perspective Workshop. Altun made a presentation titled "Turkey Communication Model: 2023-2053-2071 Vision in Communication" at the Capacity Building and Perspective Workshop in Istanbul.

Altun emphasized that Turkey has started to play a role and establish order in the regional and international arena very effectively.

Using the expression "island of stability in a global chaos environment" for Turkey, Altun said: "In the process of these developments, our country was positioned as an island of stability amid global chaos, did not deviate from its own goals, and moreover, Turkey produced its own model in foreign policy, health system, humanitarian aid policy, defense industry and at this point made an effort to implement its own model more effectively."

Pointing out that the Republic of Turkey will leave behind a century in 2023, Altun stated that he believes that Turkey will be the star of the new century in the world and said: "We will join hands with this power, we will act heart-to-heart. We will use all technological opportunities and tools in the fields of public diplomacy, national and international relations, public relations, strategic communication and crisis management. We will make an effort to strengthen the 'Turkey' brand with a 360 degree-approach, to explain and activate it in the world. Hopefully, we will go further together, so that we will make an effort to make our country a world power and a global actor."

Stating that he expects all employees to create added value for the Turkey 100 years communication campaign, Altun made the following assessments: "Because this is very clear, we believe that if this march continues, the new era will be Turkey's era. Turkey is not what it used to be. It is a truly great and powerful country, as of today, it is not just a game broker, but a game maker."

"It is not only an island of stability but also a stabilizing force. As this stabilizing force, we see its effects in many different countries, and we see its effects in many international organizations. Therefore, we will explain this new situation to our public and the whole world with all our tools and possibilities, and of course, with Turkey's new communication model."