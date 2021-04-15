Turkey and Lithuania will hold political consultations via videoconference Thursday under the chairpersonship of the countries' high-level officials, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The consultations between the countries will be held virtually under the chairpersonship of Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Turkey's deputy foreign minister and director for European Union affairs, and Arnoldas Pranckevicius, the state secretary of Lithuania's Foreign Ministry, said the statement.

The statement also said that "all aspects" of bilateral relations will be discussed during the consultations, adding, "... views on current regional and international matters, in particular, our solidarity within NATO and Turkey's EU membership process will be exchanged."