Turkey is pleased to have developed its relations with Moldova, a statement by the Foreign Ministry issued to celebrate three decades of bilateral ties said Thursday.

Noting that strategic partnership is a concrete indicator of the friendship between the two countries, the ministry said Turkey considers Moldova as a neighbor even though the two countries do not share borders.

“Turkey will continue to support the territorial integrity, stability, prosperity and developments of the Republic of Moldova in the future like it has done so in the past,” the ministry said.

Turkey also aims to further boost ties in all areas and believes the Gagauz Turks serve as a bridge of friendship and business between the two countries.

In December 1994, Moldova's Parliament offered some 160,000 Turkic Gagauz people, within their borders, a large degree of autonomy in order to create an environment where they can maintain their national identity and culture.