Turkey is moving its embassy in Ukraine to the western city of Chernivtsi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said Friday.

Bilgiç's announcement came as the Russian military tries to encircle Ukraine's capital city.

"We are evacuating embassy staff for security reasons," an official, who wished to remain anonymous, told AFP.

The city of Chernivtsi is located near the Romanian border.

Turkey was one of the last countries – along with Poland – which remained in Kyiv despite the deteriorating situation on the ground.

Nearly 20,000 people have already been evacuated Wednesday and Thursday from the Kyiv region, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Kyiv's mayor told Reuters on Friday that he believed there were nearly 2 million people still left in the city, which is being squeezed by advancing Russian forces on several fronts.

He said that the Ukrainian capital, normally home to some 3.5 million people, had enough vital supplies to last a couple of weeks, and that supply lines in and out remained open for now.