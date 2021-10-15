Both Turkey and Nicaragua are in favor of strengthening the principles of international law, the defense of United Nations resolutions and noninterference in the internal affairs of states, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres said Friday.

Speaking to the Anadolu Agency (AA) during his official visit to Turkey, Colindres said their relations with Turkey are very good and positive.

He added that within the scope of the visit, agreements were signed in the fields of incentives for investments, agriculture, education and political consultations.

Pointing out that the two countries have similar identities in foreign policy, Colindres said: "Both Turkey and Nicaragua are in favor of strengthening the principles of international law, the defense of United Nations resolutions and noninterference in the internal affairs of states. We also conduct international relations between our states in a respectful manner and with sovereign equality. These factors contribute to the strengthening of our friendly relations, cooperation and solidarity."

Colindres said the issue of opening an embassy in Turkey was also discussed during the talks.

He criticized the United States and some European states' attitude toward his country, saying they take aggressive actions to dominate other countries.

He emphasized that Nicaragua is a productive, safe, stable and peaceful country, contrary to what the U.S. and some European countries try to portray.