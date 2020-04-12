Turkey on Saturday hailed a gesture by neighboring Azerbaijan in the capital Baku honoring the countries' cooperation against coronavirus.

"As part of the mutual fight against COVID-19, Turkish and Azerbaijani flags are flying together on Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center, one of Baku's symbols," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Sharing a video showing the flags reflected on the outer walls of the iconic center, named after Azerbaijan's third president, Çavuşoğlu said: "One nation, one heart!"

The Foreign Minister continued by saying that Turkey and Azerbaijan will beat the virus outbreak together.

The move came from Azerbaijan on Saturday to support Turkey in its fight against the coronavirus, which has claimed over 1,100 lives as of Saturday.

Azerbaijan has so far reported 11 deaths caused by the virus.