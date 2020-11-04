The sixth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee will be held on Thursday in the Turkish resort city of Antalya, officials said.

The dialogue will be between delegations headed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Opportunities for bilateral cooperation and the current state of affairs in various fields will be discussed, it said.

An exchange of views on regional and international developments will also take place, the press release added.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade by Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia.

Turkey and Qatar have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years.