Talks to strengthen bilateral relations between Qatar and Turkey happened in Doha on Thursday. While the talks also covered regional developments in the Middle East, the main take away was that "We will continue to work closely together," according to the Turkish Embassy in Doha.

The talks were organized via a meeting between the Qatari assistant minister of foreign affairs for regional affairs, Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Saleh Al-Khulaifi, and the Turkish Ambassador to Doha Mustafa Göksu.

According to a statement by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, the meeting dealt with "bilateral cooperation and a number of regional issues."

"Turkey and Qatar will continue to work closely together," Turkish Embassy in Doha tweeted after the meeting.

Turkish-Qatari relations are witnessing a growing and continuous cooperation at various levels, with high coordination on many regional and international issues, including the Libyan crisis and Afghanistan. In addition to bilateral trade and diplomatic relations, the two countries played a pivotal role in supporting the legitimate Libyan government and defending Tripoli against putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's forces in a 14-month offensive. They also cooperated to reopen the Kabul airport after the Taliban took over following the government's fall and the withdrawal of the United States forces.