The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday criticized France's controversial move to ban an alleged Turkish nationalist group, saying: "Turkey will take the strongest possible steps against the decision."

The ministry pointed out in a statement that there was no such organization of a movement called the "Grey Wolves," which was banned by the French government on Wednesday.

France's "imaginary decision," as if such a movement and formation existed, is the "final manifestation of the contradictory psychology of the country," the ministry said.

However, it added, it is unacceptable to ban cultural symbols used in many countries around the world, which are extremely common and have no illegal dimensions.

The freedom of association, expression and demonstration for the Turkish community in France should be protected within the context of universal human rights and regulations, the ministry stressed.

The decision shows that "the French government has become a complete captive of Armenian circles," it noted, saying that France ignores "the rising incitement of the fanatical Armenian diaspora" within its borders, as well as threats and attacks targeting Turkish people and diplomatic missions in recent months.

According to the ministry, "the provocative and hypocritical decision of the French government" was reminiscent of the country's bad record in fighting terrorist organizations, including, in particular, the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA), which killed Turkish diplomats, as well as the PKK and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which have received protection and support from France.

The ministry also accused the French government of tolerating associations affiliated with the PKK and FETÖ that have been operating openly across the country for years and of leaving violence against the Turkish community and interests unpunished on the grounds of freedom of demonstration and expression.

Unfortunately, those who argue that their own freedom of expression cannot be restricted in any way are able to easily restrict others' freedom of expression, it added, referring to France's latest decision as the most recent example of double standards.

France said it had disbanded the Grey Wolves on Wednesday, two days after announcing a ban against the alleged Turkish nationalist group.

The ban on the Grey Wolves was approved during a weekly Cabinet meeting, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said.

The government accuses the alleged group of “extremely violent actions," disseminating "extremely violent threats” and creating “incitement for hatred against authorities and Armenians,” Attal said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet announcing the group's dissolution that it "incites discrimination and hatred and is implicated in violent actions.”

France's Grey Wolves ban came against the backdrop of heightened tension between the country's Armenian and Turkish communities over the conflict in the Armenian-occupied region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkey has strongly backed its ally Baku in the fight over the region that is part of Azerbaijan but has been occupied by Armenian forces since a war in the 1990s claimed 30,000 lives.

Four people were wounded outside Lyon last week in clashes between suspected Turkish and Armenian communities.

The decision also came amid heightened tensions between France and Turkey in recent months.